WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $38.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “WESBANCO, INC. is a multi-bank holding company whose subsidiaries are engaged in general banking business. “

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of WesBanco in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on WesBanco from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded WesBanco from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, WesBanco currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $34.75.

Shares of WesBanco stock opened at $35.12 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.97 and a 200-day moving average of $35.34. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 1.09. WesBanco has a 52-week low of $21.10 and a 52-week high of $39.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $151.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.17 million. WesBanco had a net margin of 36.64% and a return on equity of 9.17%. WesBanco’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that WesBanco will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. WesBanco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.21%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WSBC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in WesBanco by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,861,000 after purchasing an additional 15,513 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in WesBanco by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 153,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of WesBanco by 130.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 28,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 16,374 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of WesBanco by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,459,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $196,855,000 after acquiring an additional 296,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of WesBanco by 268.2% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 29,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 21,364 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.31% of the company’s stock.

WesBanco, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The Community Banking segment delivers services traditionally offered by service commercial banks, including commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts, as well as commercial, mortgage, and individual installment loans, and certain non-traditional offerings, such as insurance and securities brokerage services.

