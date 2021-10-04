Wells Fargo & Company Begins Coverage on Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on FTNT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Fortinet from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Fortinet from $208.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James upped their target price on Fortinet from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on Fortinet from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $248.48.

Shares of Fortinet stock traded down $9.13 on Monday, reaching $288.87. The stock had a trading volume of 1,014,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,073,031. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.18, a P/E/G ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 1.12. Fortinet has a 1 year low of $106.75 and a 1 year high of $322.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $300.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $246.67.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $801.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $741.76 million. Fortinet had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 49.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Fortinet will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fortinet news, VP John Whittle sold 2,411 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.00, for a total value of $728,122.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 7,992 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.31, for a total value of $2,408,069.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,006,978.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,491 shares of company stock worth $15,774,137 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fortinet by 5.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,725 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,429,000 after purchasing an additional 2,678 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Fortinet by 100.0% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 286 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Fortinet by 6.1% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 28,725 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fortinet by 38.8% during the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 53,470 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,861,000 after purchasing an additional 14,944 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fortinet by 3.8% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,323 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. 68.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

