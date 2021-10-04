Wellington Shields & Co. LLC Trims Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Wellington Shields & Co. LLC decreased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,715 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. Bristol-Myers Squibb comprises 1.1% of Wellington Shields & Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $3,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 9.1% during the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 1,793 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.6% during the second quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,933 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.8% during the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 19,477 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Corp increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.3% during the second quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 64,428 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,305,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.4% during the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,319 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,828,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BMY shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.50.

In related news, CFO David V. Elkins sold 99,691 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total transaction of $6,674,312.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total transaction of $1,516,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded down $0.14 on Monday, hitting $59.37. 178,118 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,575,435. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.93 billion, a PE ratio of -26.22, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.61. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1 year low of $56.75 and a 1 year high of $69.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $11.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.24 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 11.44% and a positive return on equity of 37.76%. On average, analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.43%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

