Wellington Shields & Co. LLC Has $2.07 Million Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Wellington Shields & Co. LLC raised its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 846 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,329,607 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $15,117,461,000 after purchasing an additional 145,732 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,939,735 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $10,160,892,000 after purchasing an additional 79,686 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Alphabet by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,234,389 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,670,993,000 after buying an additional 10,002 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Alphabet by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,940,270 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,737,726,000 after buying an additional 33,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Alphabet by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,904,058 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,649,310,000 after buying an additional 56,899 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3,350.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,755.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,884.67.

NASDAQ GOOGL traded down $96.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $2,634.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,528,107. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.00. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,433.23 and a 1-year high of $2,925.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2,784.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,495.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $19.89 by $7.37. The company had revenue of $50.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.07 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $10.13 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also: When is a capital gain realized?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.