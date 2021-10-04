Wellington Shields & Co. LLC Has $1.32 Million Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Wellington Shields & Co. LLC decreased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,485 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,207 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 90.9% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 105 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter valued at $208,000. Barings LLC increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Barings LLC now owns 1,507 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Journey Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter valued at $317,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LMT traded down $2.43 during trading on Monday, reaching $345.37. 16,214 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,471,005. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.98. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $319.81 and a 52-week high of $396.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $355.91 and its 200-day moving average is $372.13.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.53 by ($0.01). Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 123.35% and a net margin of 10.69%. The business had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.79 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 23.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $2.80 dividend. This is an increase from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.60. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is 41.87%.

Lockheed Martin declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the aerospace company to reacquire up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $370.20 price objective (down from $394.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $384.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $402.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Cowen cut shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $400.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $396.03.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

