Wellington Shields & Co. LLC Decreases Stake in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX)

Wellington Shields & Co. LLC reduced its position in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) by 32.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,150 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BAX. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Baxter International by 9.8% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 2,750,786 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $232,001,000 after buying an additional 245,223 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its stake in shares of Baxter International by 13.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,616,225 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $136,313,000 after buying an additional 186,142 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Baxter International by 3.1% during the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 3,226,055 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $272,085,000 after buying an additional 97,826 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Baxter International by 423.0% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 112,981 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $9,095,000 after purchasing an additional 91,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Baxter International by 1.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,277,047 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $611,791,000 after purchasing an additional 74,367 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BAX. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Baxter International from $94.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Cowen raised Baxter International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Baxter International from $93.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Baxter International in a report on Sunday, September 5th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on Baxter International in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.75.

Shares of BAX stock traded down $0.60 during trading on Monday, hitting $80.69. 18,215 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,900,223. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $78.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.57. Baxter International Inc. has a 52-week low of $73.12 and a 52-week high of $88.32.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. Baxter International had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 9.18%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Baxter International Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.25%.

Baxter International Profile

Baxter International, Inc provides portfolio of essential renal and hospital products, including acute and chronic dialysis, sterile IV solutions, infusion systems and devices, parenteral nutrition therapies; premixed and oncolytic injectable, bio surgery products and anesthetics, drug reconstitution systems and pharmacy automation, software and services.

