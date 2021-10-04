Wellington Shields & Co. LLC Boosts Position in BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP)

Wellington Shields & Co. LLC increased its stake in BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,796 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,422 shares during the quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC’s holdings in BP were worth $602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in BP by 5.4% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,314,245 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $113,981,000 after buying an additional 220,190 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BP by 34.9% in the second quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,937 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 3,344 shares during the period. Bollard Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BP by 22.8% during the second quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 287,301 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $7,590,000 after purchasing an additional 53,421 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its position in BP by 30.4% in the second quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 24,854 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 5,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winfield Associates Inc. purchased a new position in BP in the second quarter worth $462,000. 8.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BP shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of BP in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley upgraded BP from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $14.74 to $28.49 in a report on Friday, August 6th. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of BP in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of BP in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.11.

NYSE BP traded up $0.48 during trading on Monday, reaching $28.08. 391,591 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,757,880. BP p.l.c. has a 12-month low of $14.74 and a 12-month high of $28.49. The firm has a market cap of $94.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.60.

BP (NYSE:BP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $36.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.70 billion. BP had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 6.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.98) EPS. Research analysts expect that BP p.l.c. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.3276 dividend. This is an increase from BP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. BP’s dividend payout ratio is presently -76.33%.

BP Company Profile

BP Plc operates as an integrated oil and gas company. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Rosneft. The Upstream segment engages in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development and production, midstream transportation, storage and processing and marketing and trade of natural gas, including liquefied natural gas and power and natural gas liquids.

