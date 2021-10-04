Weichai Power (OTCMKTS:WEICY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Weichai Power (OTCMKTS:WEICY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Weichai Power Co., Ltd. is engaged in research and development, manufacturing and sales of diesel engines. Its products are applicable to different markets, including heavy-duty vehicles, coaches, construction machines, vessels and power generator. Its product includes Bus diesel engine, Truck diesel engine, Generating diesel engine, Marine diesel engine, Engineering diesel engine and Agricultural diesel engine. The company also sells heavy-duty trucks, gearboxes, engine parts and other truck parts, such as spark plugs, axles, chassis and air-conditioner compressors. In addition, it engages in trading lubricant oil products and automotive components. Weichai Power Co., Ltd. is headquartered in Weifang, the People’s Republic of China. “

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Weichai Power from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday.

OTCMKTS:WEICY opened at $16.34 on Friday. Weichai Power has a 52 week low of $14.71 and a 52 week high of $27.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.87 and a 200 day moving average of $18.62.

About Weichai Power

Weichai Power Co Ltd. engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of diesel engines. It operates through the following business segments: Diesel Engines; Automobiles and Other Major Automobile Components; Other Components; Import & Export Services; and Forklift Trucks and Supply Chain Solution.

