Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Birchcliff Energy (BIREF)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS: BIREF) recently:

9/29/2021 – Birchcliff Energy had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$6.25 to C$10.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/28/2021 – Birchcliff Energy was upgraded by analysts at Industrial Alliance Securities to a “buy” rating. They now have a C$9.25 price target on the stock.

9/23/2021 – Birchcliff Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$6.75 to C$8.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/15/2021 – Birchcliff Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$6.50 to C$8.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/12/2021 – Birchcliff Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$5.00 to C$6.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/12/2021 – Birchcliff Energy had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$5.00 to C$5.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/12/2021 – Birchcliff Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$6.50 to C$6.75. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/12/2021 – Birchcliff Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$6.55 to C$6.75. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Birchcliff Energy stock opened at $5.44 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.93 and a beta of 0.57. Birchcliff Energy Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $1.09 and a fifty-two week high of $5.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.46.

Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $157.64 million for the quarter. Birchcliff Energy had a return on equity of 5.07% and a net margin of 13.77%.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $0.0159 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.33%.

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of petroleum and natural gas reserves. Its properties include Peace River Arch and Montney/Doig Resource Play. The company was founded by Myles R. Bosman, Gordon W. Cameron, Bruno P. Geremia, Laurence A. Shaw, Werner A.

