Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Freehold Royalties (FRHLF)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Freehold Royalties (OTCMKTS: FRHLF):
- 9/24/2021 – Freehold Royalties had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$12.00 to C$13.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 9/24/2021 – Freehold Royalties had its price target raised by analysts at Desjardins from C$13.50 to C$15.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 9/23/2021 – Freehold Royalties had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$13.00 to C$14.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 9/23/2021 – Freehold Royalties had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$12.50 to C$13.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 9/23/2021 – Freehold Royalties had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$11.00 to C$12.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.
- 9/23/2021 – Freehold Royalties had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$12.50 to C$13.50. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 8/11/2021 – Freehold Royalties had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$12.00 to C$13.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
Freehold Royalties stock remained flat at $$8.23 during trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 18,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,844. Freehold Royalties Ltd. has a 1-year low of $2.55 and a 1-year high of $8.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.14.
The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th will be given a $0.4731 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.04%.
