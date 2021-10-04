Wedbush Comments on CarMax, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:KMX)

CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) – Analysts at Wedbush raised their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for CarMax in a note issued to investors on Friday, October 1st. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.46 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.38. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 29th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.23). CarMax had a return on equity of 27.44% and a net margin of 5.03%. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on KMX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of CarMax from $154.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of CarMax from $160.00 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Guggenheim downgraded shares of CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of CarMax from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CarMax has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.53.

KMX opened at $127.18 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 2.24. CarMax has a twelve month low of $84.70 and a twelve month high of $147.73. The firm has a market cap of $20.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.89, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.61.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KMX. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in CarMax during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 364.4% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of CarMax during the first quarter worth $33,000. Private Ocean LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 9,433.3% during the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of CarMax during the first quarter worth $38,000. 95.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other CarMax news, COO Edwin J. Hill sold 6,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.69, for a total transaction of $876,562.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 19,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.69, for a total value of $2,598,070.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,355,199.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 173,610 shares of company stock valued at $23,556,971 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

About CarMax

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operator. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment comprises of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

