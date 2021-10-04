Watsco, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $3.74 Per Share (NYSE:WSO)

Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) – Investment analysts at William Blair boosted their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Watsco in a research note issued on Friday, October 1st. William Blair analyst R. Merkel now forecasts that the construction company will earn $3.74 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $3.39. William Blair also issued estimates for Watsco’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.53 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $10.50 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $11.50 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Loop Capital began coverage on Watsco in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research cut Watsco from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $309.00 to $304.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Stephens upgraded Watsco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Watsco has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $281.33.

Shares of WSO opened at $267.47 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $278.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $281.39. The stock has a market cap of $10.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.72 and a beta of 0.77. Watsco has a 52 week low of $216.25 and a 52 week high of $307.81.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.56. Watsco had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 6.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.26 EPS. Watsco’s revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WSO. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Watsco in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,126,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Watsco by 14,702.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 173,932 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,856,000 after purchasing an additional 172,757 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Watsco by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 883,507 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $253,250,000 after purchasing an additional 110,314 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of Watsco by 2,672.6% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 100,646 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,243,000 after purchasing an additional 97,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Watsco by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,071,403 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $593,746,000 after purchasing an additional 76,830 shares during the last quarter. 77.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.95 per share. This represents a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. Watsco’s payout ratio is presently 111.27%.

Watsco, Inc engages in distribution of air conditioning, heating and refrigeration equipment and related parts. Its products include residential central air conditioners, gas, electric & oil furnaces, commercial air conditioning & heating equipment, and other specialized equipment, parts, including replacement compressors, evaporator coils, motors and other component parts; and supplies, including thermostats, insulation material, refrigerants, ductwork, grills, registers, sheet metal, tools, copper tubing, concrete pads, tape, adhesives, and other ancillary supplies.

