Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Shares Sold by Independent Advisor Alliance

Independent Advisor Alliance trimmed its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,815 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 773 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $569,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Shapiro Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the first quarter valued at about $141,894,000. Eminence Capital LP bought a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the first quarter worth approximately $110,481,000. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the first quarter worth approximately $94,247,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 118.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,736,639 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $150,241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 116.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,509,048 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $130,697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348,512 shares in the last quarter. 55.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock opened at $46.80 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.36 and a 1 year high of $57.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.10. The company has a market cap of $40.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.49.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $34.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.47 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 1.66% and a return on equity of 20.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a $0.477 dividend. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This is a positive change from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.30%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on WBA shares. Barclays cut their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Truist cut their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.83.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of drug store services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment consists of the Walgreens business, which includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, and mail and central specialty pharmacy services.

