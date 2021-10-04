Wagerr Price Up 6.1% Over Last Week (WGR)

Wagerr (CURRENCY:WGR) traded 5.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 4th. One Wagerr coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0352 or 0.00000073 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Wagerr has traded 6.1% higher against the US dollar. Wagerr has a total market cap of $7.62 million and $22,084.00 worth of Wagerr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Wagerr alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00007506 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00012572 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001944 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00006918 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0755 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $201.79 or 0.00421205 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Wagerr Profile

Wagerr is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 11th, 2017. Wagerr’s total supply is 220,479,186 coins and its circulating supply is 216,761,204 coins. Wagerr’s official message board is news.wagerr.com . The official website for Wagerr is www.wagerr.com . Wagerr’s official Twitter account is @wagerrx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Wagerr is /r/Wagerr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wagerr is a decentralized sportsbook built on blockchain technology. Due to its peer-to-peer structure Wagerr brings trustless sports betting to the whole world while avoiding single hacks, scams and server downtime. Wagerr is able to escrow user stakes, verify results and pay out winners automatically, eliminating the need for third party services which charge higher fees. In Wagerr ets are executed through the use of Application Specific Smart Contracts (ASSC), while a network of Oracle Masternodes update game results and execute smart contracts to facilitate reliable betting and payouts and receive 50% of the bet's fee while doing so. 48% of the fees are destroyed, reducing the total supply of WGR while demand is created by users who buy WGR to gamble with. Anyone can stake 25,000 WGR to run a Masternode and earn a monthly share of the network fees. “

Wagerr Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wagerr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wagerr should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wagerr using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wagerr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wagerr and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.