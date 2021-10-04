Wade G W & Inc. Sells 3,994 Shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

Wade G W & Inc. decreased its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,994 shares during the quarter. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Convergence Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 0.8% during the second quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 47,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 1.5% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 28,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $852,000 after buying an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 0.6% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 84,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,887,000 after buying an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 1.4% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 38,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,327,000 after buying an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wallace Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 0.3% during the first quarter. Wallace Capital Management Inc. now owns 251,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,015,000 after buying an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Jefferies Financial Group alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on JEF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Jefferies Financial Group from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Jefferies Financial Group in a report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NYSE:JEF opened at $37.91 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.36 billion, a PE ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.39. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.70 and a 1 year high of $38.54.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 19.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.74%.

In other news, Chairman Joseph S. Steinberg sold 97,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total transaction of $3,401,006.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Joseph S. Steinberg sold 2,967 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total value of $103,993.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Jefferies Financial Group Profile

Jefferies Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management; Merchant Banking; and Corporate segments. The Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management segment consists of investments in Jefferies Group.

Read More: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Jefferies Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jefferies Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.