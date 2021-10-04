Wade G W & Inc. Makes New $312,000 Investment in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM)

Wade G W & Inc. purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 2,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 41,934.4% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,310,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304,717 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $94,230,000. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $33,557,000. Commerce Bank lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 182,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,822,000 after purchasing an additional 8,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 65.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 51,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,712,000 after purchasing an additional 20,422 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF stock opened at $126.39 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.46. iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF has a 12-month low of $94.57 and a 12-month high of $141.81.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.