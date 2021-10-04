Wade G W & Inc. Invests $220,000 in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Wade G W & Inc. purchased a new position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ABNB. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 32,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,061,000 after acquiring an additional 2,506 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in Airbnb during the first quarter valued at approximately $396,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Airbnb by 102.8% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Airbnb during the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in Airbnb during the first quarter valued at approximately $446,000. 25.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Airbnb news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.84, for a total value of $619,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 325,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,348,393.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 741,628 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.91, for a total transaction of $104,502,801.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,215,569 shares of company stock valued at $326,353,826. Insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Airbnb from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Airbnb from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Airbnb in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Airbnb in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “sell” rating and a $132.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Airbnb presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.34.

NASDAQ ABNB opened at $173.01 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $156.51. The company has a market cap of $108.76 billion and a P/E ratio of -11.14. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1 year low of $121.50 and a 1 year high of $219.94.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

