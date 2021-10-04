Wade G W & Inc. Increases Holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Wade G W & Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 7.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,683 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 444 shares during the quarter. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in The Kroger were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Kroger during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Kroger by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Kroger in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Accel Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of The Kroger by 43.5% in the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Kroger in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

In other The Kroger news, SVP Mary Ellen Adcock sold 18,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.08, for a total transaction of $778,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 1,145 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.30, for a total value of $43,853.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 20,428 shares of company stock worth $855,251. 1.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:KR opened at $39.14 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $29.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.39. The Kroger Co. has a 12 month low of $30.35 and a 12 month high of $47.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $43.02 and its 200 day moving average is $39.58.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 9th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.16. The Kroger had a return on equity of 28.26% and a net margin of 0.87%. The company had revenue of $31.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. The Kroger’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The Kroger announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, June 17th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 3.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.21%.

A number of research firms have commented on KR. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on The Kroger from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on The Kroger from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. UBS Group lifted their target price on The Kroger from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on The Kroger from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on The Kroger from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Kroger presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.44.

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

