Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC) Shares Bought by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,492 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,460 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Wabash National were worth $728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WNC. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Wabash National by 1.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 121,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wabash National by 2.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,095,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,996,000 after purchasing an additional 195,388 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Wabash National by 72.9% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 47,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $884,000 after purchasing an additional 19,849 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Wabash National by 3.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 39,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wabash National by 8.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 877,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,488,000 after purchasing an additional 66,164 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WNC. Zacks Investment Research lowered Wabash National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Wabash National from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Wabash National from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.50.

In other news, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 3,672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $58,752.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Wabash National stock opened at $15.53 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $776.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.04 and a beta of 1.84. Wabash National Co. has a one year low of $11.57 and a one year high of $20.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.13.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $449.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $470.00 million. Wabash National had a net margin of 1.56% and a return on equity of 6.13%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wabash National Co. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 6th. Wabash National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 213.33%.

Wabash National Profile

Wabash National Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and market of semi-trailers, truck bodies, specialized commercial vehicles, and liquid transportation systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Trailer Products, Diversified Products, and Final Mile Products. The Commercial Trailer Products segment manufactures van and platform trailers and other transportation related equipment to customers who purchase directly from the Company or through independent dealers.

