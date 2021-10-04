Vivos Inc. (OTCMKTS:RDGL) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Vivos Inc. (OTCMKTS:RDGL) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,500 shares, a decrease of 36.9% from the August 31st total of 57,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,739,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS RDGL traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.12. The company had a trading volume of 212,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,451,896. Vivos has a 52 week low of $0.02 and a 52 week high of $0.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.10.

Vivos (OTCMKTS:RDGL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

Vivos, Inc is a radiation oncology medical device company. It is engaged in the development of its yttrium-90 based brachytherapy device, RadioGel, for the treatment of non-resectable tumors. The firm’s product, RadioGel, is an injectable particle-gel for brachytherapy radiation treatment of cancerous tumors in people and animals.

