Vivo Energy (LON:VVO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Vivo Energy (LON:VVO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 166 ($2.17) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 59.62% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of LON:VVO opened at GBX 104 ($1.36) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £1.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.20. Vivo Energy has a 12-month low of GBX 70.30 ($0.92) and a 12-month high of GBX 117.20 ($1.53). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 107.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 103.40.

Vivo Energy Company Profile

Vivo Energy plc operates as a retailer and distributor of fuels and lubricants in Africa. It operates through three segments: Retail, Commercial, and Lubricants. The Retail segment sells petrol and diesel fuels at Shell and Engen-branded service stations; operates convenience retail shops, and quick service and fast casual restaurants; and provides other services, including lubricant bays, car washes, and ATMs.

