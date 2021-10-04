Vista Oil & Gas (NYSE:VIST) Hits New 1-Year High at $5.85

Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $5.85 and last traded at $5.82, with a volume of 200 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $5.45.

VIST has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Vista Oil & Gas from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Vista Oil & Gas from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $8.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vista Oil & Gas from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th.

The company has a market cap of $485.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.73 and a beta of 3.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.58 and its 200-day moving average is $3.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Vista Oil & Gas (NYSE:VIST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $165.28 million during the quarter. Vista Oil & Gas had a negative net margin of 7.40% and a negative return on equity of 3.37%. As a group, analysts predict that Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Vista Oil & Gas by 675.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 161,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 140,650 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vista Oil & Gas by 929.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,199,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,071,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083,122 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Vista Oil & Gas by 1,236.0% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 511,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 473,400 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vista Oil & Gas in the 1st quarter valued at $146,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vista Oil & Gas by 390.3% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 55,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 44,174 shares in the last quarter. 14.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vista Oil & Gas Company Profile (NYSE:VIST)

Vista Oil & Gas, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in Latin America. The company's principal assets located in Vaca Muerta with approximately 134,000 acres. It also owns producing assets in Argentina and Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved reserves of 128.1 MMBOE.

