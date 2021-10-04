Vision Marine Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:VMAR) Short Interest Update

Vision Marine Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:VMAR) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a decline of 56.0% from the August 31st total of 14,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 50,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Shares of VMAR stock opened at $7.17 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 24.16 and a quick ratio of 22.95. Vision Marine Technologies has a twelve month low of $5.91 and a twelve month high of $17.90.
Vision Marine Technologies (NASDAQ:VMAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.77 million for the quarter.
Vision Marine Technologies Company Profile
Vision Marine Technologies Inc, doing business as Canadian Electric Boat Company, designs, manufactures, rents, and sells electric powerboats in Canada. It offers powerboats to commercial and retail customers, as well as the operators of rental fleets. The company also designs, manufactures, and sells electric outboard powertrain systems and its related technologies to original equipment manufacturers.
See Also: Dividend Yield
Receive News & Ratings for Vision Marine Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vision Marine Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.