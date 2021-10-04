Vision Marine Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:VMAR) Short Interest Update

Vision Marine Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:VMAR) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a decline of 56.0% from the August 31st total of 14,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 50,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of VMAR stock opened at $7.17 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 24.16 and a quick ratio of 22.95. Vision Marine Technologies has a twelve month low of $5.91 and a twelve month high of $17.90.

Vision Marine Technologies (NASDAQ:VMAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.77 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vision Marine Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $81,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vision Marine Technologies by 111.3% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 29,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 15,381 shares during the last quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vision Marine Technologies by 52.5% during the 1st quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 36,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 12,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, swisspartners Ltd. lifted its position in Vision Marine Technologies by 41.0% in the second quarter. swisspartners Ltd. now owns 47,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 13,953 shares during the last quarter. 4.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vision Marine Technologies Inc, doing business as Canadian Electric Boat Company, designs, manufactures, rents, and sells electric powerboats in Canada. It offers powerboats to commercial and retail customers, as well as the operators of rental fleets. The company also designs, manufactures, and sells electric outboard powertrain systems and its related technologies to original equipment manufacturers.

