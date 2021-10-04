Virtus Terranova US Quality Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:JOET) Short Interest Down 33.8% in September

Virtus Terranova US Quality Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:JOET) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,700 shares, a drop of 33.8% from the August 31st total of 20,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:JOET traded down $0.51 on Monday, reaching $29.21. 72,601 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,235. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.98. Virtus Terranova US Quality Momentum ETF has a 52 week low of $24.35 and a 52 week high of $31.59.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Virtus Terranova US Quality Momentum ETF during the second quarter worth about $31,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Virtus Terranova US Quality Momentum ETF in the first quarter worth about $105,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Virtus Terranova US Quality Momentum ETF by 199.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,982 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Virtus Terranova US Quality Momentum ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Virtus Terranova US Quality Momentum ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 23,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares in the last quarter.

See Also: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Terranova US Quality Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Terranova US Quality Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.