Virtue Poker Hits Market Capitalization of $6.08 Million (VPP)

Virtue Poker (CURRENCY:VPP) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 4th. Virtue Poker has a total market cap of $6.08 million and $233,670.00 worth of Virtue Poker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Virtue Poker has traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar. One Virtue Poker coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.42 or 0.00000876 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002088 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002186 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.31 or 0.00065358 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $49.07 or 0.00102427 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.64 or 0.00143275 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47,864.37 or 0.99907201 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,392.44 or 0.07081042 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 24% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002558 BTC.

About Virtue Poker

Virtue Poker’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,504,255 coins. The Reddit community for Virtue Poker is https://reddit.com/r/virtuepoker and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Virtue Poker’s official Twitter account is @virtue_poker and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Virtue Poker

