Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) Shares Sold by William Blair Investment Management LLC

William Blair Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,022,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 77,347 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Virtu Financial were worth $194,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 987,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,675,000 after purchasing an additional 66,202 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 867,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,938,000 after purchasing an additional 87,091 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 100.4% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,753,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,455,000 after purchasing an additional 878,675 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 212,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,869,000 after purchasing an additional 20,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Virtu Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $697,000. 57.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Virtu Financial alerts:

In related news, major shareholder North Island Ventures, Llc sold 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.15, for a total value of $39,225,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 63.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VIRT stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $24.88. 9,603 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,495,215. The company has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.95 and a beta of -0.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.76. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.03 and a 1 year high of $32.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $548.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $369.40 million. Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 40.07% and a net margin of 18.36%. The business’s revenue was down 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.67%.

VIRT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Virtu Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Virtu Financial from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on Virtu Financial from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

Virtu Financial Profile

Virtu Financial, Inc engages in the provision of market making and liquidity services. It operates through the following segments: Market Making, Execution Services and Corporate. The Market Making segment engages in buying and selling of securities and other financial instruments. The Execution Services segment agency offers trading venues that provide transparent trading in global equities, ETFs, and fixed income to institutions, banks and broker dealers.

Further Reading: Fibonacci Channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT).

Receive News & Ratings for Virtu Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtu Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.