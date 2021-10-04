Virgin Money UK PLC (LON:VMUK) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Virgin Money UK PLC (LON:VMUK) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 201.11 ($2.63).

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on VMUK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Virgin Money UK from GBX 240 ($3.14) to GBX 255 ($3.33) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Virgin Money UK from GBX 190 ($2.48) to GBX 200 ($2.61) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Liberum Capital increased their target price on shares of Virgin Money UK from GBX 165 ($2.16) to GBX 260 ($3.40) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Virgin Money UK from GBX 180 ($2.35) to GBX 190 ($2.48) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Virgin Money UK in a report on Tuesday, July 27th.

VMUK opened at GBX 192.55 ($2.52) on Monday. Virgin Money UK has a fifty-two week low of GBX 72.52 ($0.95) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 218.70 ($2.86). The firm has a market capitalization of £2.77 billion and a PE ratio of -17.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 202.97 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 199.25.

Virgin Money UK PLC provides banking products and services for consumers, and small and medium sized businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, and B and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. The company offers savings accounts, mortgages, credit cards, current accounts, and home loans; business loans, overdraft facilities, treasury solutions, and corporate and structured finance; asset finance and wealth referral services; international trade services; currency services, pensions, and investments and protection products; and home, car, travel, and life and critical illness insurance.

