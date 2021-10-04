Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) Hits New 52-Week Low at $10.48

Shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $10.48 and last traded at $10.68, with a volume of 49319 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.92.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered Vipshop from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Benchmark reduced their target price on Vipshop from $37.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. TheStreet lowered Vipshop from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Vipshop from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $22.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, UBS Group lowered Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $33.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.77.

Get Vipshop alerts:

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.71 and its 200 day moving average is $21.53. The stock has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 0.56.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The technology company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $1.80. Vipshop had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 21.13%. The business had revenue of $29.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Vipshop in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,190,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vipshop in the first quarter worth $4,889,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 4.4% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 844,170 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,815,000 after buying an additional 35,547 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Vipshop by 8.9% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,466,576 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,792,000 after buying an additional 119,964 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 8.4% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,496,070 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $164,114,000 after buying an additional 426,943 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.36% of the company’s stock.

Vipshop Company Profile (NYSE:VIPS)

VipShop Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of online products sales and distributions services. It offers womenswear; menswear; footwear; accessories; handbags; apparel for children; sportswear and sporting goods; cosmetic goods; home and lifestyle products; luxury goods; and gifts and miscellaneous.

Read More: Why do corrections happen?



Receive News & Ratings for Vipshop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vipshop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.