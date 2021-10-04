Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) Hits New 52-Week Low at $10.48

Shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $10.48 and last traded at $10.68, with a volume of 49319 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.92.
A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered Vipshop from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Benchmark reduced their target price on Vipshop from $37.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. TheStreet lowered Vipshop from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Vipshop from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $22.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, UBS Group lowered Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $33.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.77.
The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.71 and its 200 day moving average is $21.53. The stock has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 0.56.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Vipshop in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,190,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vipshop in the first quarter worth $4,889,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 4.4% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 844,170 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,815,000 after buying an additional 35,547 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Vipshop by 8.9% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,466,576 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,792,000 after buying an additional 119,964 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 8.4% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,496,070 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $164,114,000 after buying an additional 426,943 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.36% of the company’s stock.
Vipshop Company Profile (NYSE:VIPS)
VipShop Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of online products sales and distributions services. It offers womenswear; menswear; footwear; accessories; handbags; apparel for children; sportswear and sporting goods; cosmetic goods; home and lifestyle products; luxury goods; and gifts and miscellaneous.
Read More: Why do corrections happen?
Receive News & Ratings for Vipshop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vipshop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.