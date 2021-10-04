Village Super Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLGEA) Announces $0.25 Quarterly Dividend

Village Super Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLGEA) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 17th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 6th.

VLGEA opened at $22.15 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.27. Village Super Market has a 52 week low of $21.00 and a 52 week high of $26.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $322.35 million, a PE ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 0.12.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Village Super Market from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Village Super Market stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Village Super Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLGEA) by 52.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,319 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,724 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.15% of Village Super Market worth $525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 43.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Village Super Market Company Profile

Village Super Market, Inc engages in the retail sale of food and nonfood products. It operates through the ShopRite and Gourmet Garage brands. The company was founded by Nicholas Sumas and Perry Sumas in 1937 and is headquartered in Springfield, NJ.

