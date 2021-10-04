VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO) saw a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,000 shares, an increase of 161.5% from the August 31st total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 326,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,298,000 after buying an additional 42,908 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 103.2% during the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,982,000 after buying an additional 14,986 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 414,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,861,000 after purchasing an additional 27,256 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 130,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,762,000 after purchasing an additional 9,013 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $156,000.

Get VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF alerts:

Shares of CFO opened at $71.93 on Monday. VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a 12 month low of $53.55 and a 12 month high of $75.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $73.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.37.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.082 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This is an increase from VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%.

Further Reading: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.