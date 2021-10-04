VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CIL) Short Interest Up 42.9% in September

VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CIL) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a growth of 42.9% from the August 31st total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF by 15.1% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC increased its stake in shares of VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 65,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,919,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 37,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF by 10.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF by 5.2% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 50,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,248,000 after purchasing an additional 2,468 shares in the last quarter.

CIL opened at $44.15 on Monday. VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.46 and a fifty-two week high of $46.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.00.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a $0.073 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%.

