Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) Price Target Raised to $200.00 at Craig Hallum

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) had its target price increased by Craig Hallum from $150.00 to $200.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the electronics maker’s stock. Craig Hallum’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 45.04% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Northland Securities began coverage on Vicor in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Vicor from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Vicor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.20.

Vicor stock opened at $137.89 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $123.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.91 and a beta of 0.68. Vicor has a twelve month low of $73.71 and a twelve month high of $139.14.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.10. Vicor had a return on equity of 14.18% and a net margin of 14.85%. The business had revenue of $95.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.98 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Vicor will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Estia J. Eichten sold 4,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total value of $534,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,300,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 200,981 shares of company stock worth $23,667,688. Insiders own 33.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vicor during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Vicor by 619.2% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 561 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Vicor by 333.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,878 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 1,445 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vicor by 10,474.0% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,148 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 20,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vicor during the first quarter worth approximately $201,000. 38.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vicor Company Profile

Vicor Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of modular power components. The firm provides complete power systems based upon a portfolio of patented technologies. Its products include AC-DC converters, power systems, and accessories. The company was founded by Patrizio Vinciarelli in 1981 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

