VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Short Interest Update

VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 73,310,000 shares, an increase of 107.0% from the August 31st total of 35,420,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,140,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 11.9 days.

Shares of VICI opened at $29.13 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 8.88 and a current ratio of 8.88. The company has a market capitalization of $17.54 billion, a PE ratio of 12.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.06. VICI Properties has a fifty-two week low of $22.13 and a fifty-two week high of $33.35.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. VICI Properties had a net margin of 85.88% and a return on equity of 13.16%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that VICI Properties will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a positive change from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.94%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 87.80%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in VICI Properties during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in VICI Properties during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VICI Properties in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VICI Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 347.4% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter.

Several research firms have recently commented on VICI. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on VICI Properties in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded VICI Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on VICI Properties from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on VICI Properties from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.25.

About VICI Properties

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

