Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) Shares Gap Down to $12.59

Shares of Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $12.59, but opened at $12.15. Viant Technology shares last traded at $12.20, with a volume of 1,967 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DSP shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Viant Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Viant Technology in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Viant Technology in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of Viant Technology from $48.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JMP Securities raised shares of Viant Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Viant Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.60.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 5.74 and a current ratio of 5.74. The stock has a market cap of $707.39 million and a P/E ratio of 0.57.

Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($2.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.80) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $32.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Viant Technology Inc. will post -2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Larry Madden sold 18,404 shares of Viant Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.51, for a total transaction of $230,234.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 416,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,205,098.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Viant Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Viant Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $196,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Viant Technology in the 2nd quarter worth $206,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Viant Technology by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atom Investors LP purchased a new stake in Viant Technology in the 1st quarter worth $234,000. Institutional investors own 19.68% of the company’s stock.

Viant Technology Company Profile (NASDAQ:DSP)

Viant Technology Inc operates as an advertising software company. It provides Adelphic, an enterprise software platform that enables marketers and their advertising agencies to plan, buy, and measure advertising across channels. The company also offers cloud-based self-service portal that provides customers with transparency and control over their advertising campaigns and underlying data infrastructure; omnichannel demand side platform for ad buyers to manage omnichannel campaigns and access metrics from each channel to inform decisions in other channels; and Data lake, a software and self-service enables customers with differentiated insights, including foot-traffic data reports, multi-touch attribution, and ROAS analytics.

