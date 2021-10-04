ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) Stock Holdings Boosted by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 303.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,248 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,220 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VIAC. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in ViacomCBS by 4,100.7% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,607,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,002,000 after purchasing an additional 6,450,300 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 138.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,052,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,391,000 after acquiring an additional 5,842,622 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS during the 1st quarter valued at $254,589,000. Appaloosa LP acquired a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS during the 1st quarter valued at $155,370,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,189,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,997,377,000 after acquiring an additional 3,164,706 shares during the last quarter. 66.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ViacomCBS stock opened at $39.90 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.51, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.16. ViacomCBS Inc. has a one year low of $26.99 and a one year high of $101.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.01. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 12.51% and a return on equity of 15.64%. The firm had revenue of $6.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.41 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.86%.

VIAC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded ViacomCBS from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of ViacomCBS in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded ViacomCBS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ViacomCBS currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.96.

ViacomCBS Company Profile

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

