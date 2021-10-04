Vertical Research Downgrades Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) to Positive

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Vertical Research to a “positive” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Magnite from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Truist Securities raised shares of Magnite from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, June 7th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Magnite in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Magnite in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Magnite in a report on Monday, August 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.67.

MGNI opened at $28.45 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 284.53 and a beta of 2.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.85. Magnite has a twelve month low of $6.73 and a twelve month high of $64.39.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $114.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.00 million. Magnite had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 4.17%. As a group, analysts predict that Magnite will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Michael G. Barrett sold 81,341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.81, for a total transaction of $2,262,093.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,358,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,779,857.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO David Day sold 5,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.82, for a total value of $138,847.14. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 268,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,197,120.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 215,072 shares of company stock valued at $6,293,514 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Magnite by 4.2% during the second quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 158,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,349,000 after purchasing an additional 6,349 shares in the last quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC raised its stake in Magnite by 224.7% during the 2nd quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 95,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,225,000 after buying an additional 65,940 shares during the last quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Magnite in the 1st quarter worth $541,000. Oxbow Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Magnite during the 1st quarter valued at about $444,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Magnite during the 1st quarter valued at about $497,000. 64.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Magnite, Inc provides a technology solution to automate the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for buyers and sellers. It features applications and services for digital advertising sellers including websites, mobile applications, and other digital media properties. The company was founded by Frank Addante, Duc Chau, Craig Roah, Julie Mattern and Brian D.

