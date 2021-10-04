Verso Token Price Hits $0.23 on Exchanges (VSO)

Verso Token (CURRENCY:VSO) traded up 65.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 3rd. One Verso Token coin can currently be purchased for $0.23 or 0.00000470 BTC on popular exchanges. Verso Token has a total market cap of $10.49 million and $1.60 million worth of Verso Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Verso Token has traded up 308.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002097 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002180 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.15 or 0.00065300 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $48.64 or 0.00101986 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $66.89 or 0.00140241 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,712.60 or 1.00032212 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,383.69 or 0.07094106 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002529 BTC.

About Verso Token

Verso Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 45,824,242 coins. Verso Token’s official Twitter account is @versofinance

Buying and Selling Verso Token

