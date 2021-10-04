Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Verrica Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage medical dermatology company. It develops and manufactures pharmaceutical products for the treatment of skin diseases such as molluscum contagiosum and dermatology. Verrica Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in PA, United States. “

Several other research firms have also issued reports on VRCA. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $20.00 price target (down previously from $24.00) on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Verrica Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $18.17.

VRCA opened at $12.51 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.39 and its 200-day moving average is $11.92. Verrica Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $7.05 and a 1-year high of $18.42. The company has a market cap of $344.21 million, a P/E ratio of -8.87 and a beta of 2.27.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.02). On average, equities analysts predict that Verrica Pharmaceuticals will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Verrica Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $47,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Verrica Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 72.5% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 8,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 3,407 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 3,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.44% of the company’s stock.

About Verrica Pharmaceuticals

Verrica Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceutical products for the treatment of skin diseases. Its lead product candidate VP-102, is a proprietary topical therapy used in common skin indications including molluscum contagiosum and verruca vulgaris. The company was founded by Matthew Davidson on July 3, 2013 and is headquartered in West Chester, PA.

