Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA) Short Interest Down 28.1% in September

Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 186,600 shares, a drop of 28.1% from the August 31st total of 259,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 89,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VRNA. HC Wainwright began coverage on Verona Pharma in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Verona Pharma in a research note on Sunday, June 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Verona Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Verona Pharma has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in Verona Pharma by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 56,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Verona Pharma during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Forefront Analytics LLC bought a new position in shares of Verona Pharma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $118,000. Finally, Ghost Tree Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Verona Pharma by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ghost Tree Capital LLC now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,540,000 after acquiring an additional 60,957 shares in the last quarter. 61.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VRNA opened at $5.09 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $305.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 3.71. Verona Pharma has a one year low of $5.07 and a one year high of $9.72.

Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.17). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Verona Pharma will post -1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Verona Pharma

Verona Pharma Plc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of respiratory diseases. Its lead product candidate, ensifentrine, has the potential to be the first therapy for the treatment of respiratory diseases that combines bronchodilator and anti-inflammatory activities in one compound.

