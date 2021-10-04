Venus Reward Token (VRT) Market Cap Tops $25.52 Million

Venus Reward Token (CURRENCY:VRT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 4th. Over the last seven days, Venus Reward Token has traded up 6.1% against the dollar. One Venus Reward Token coin can now be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. Venus Reward Token has a total market cap of $25.52 million and $414,817.00 worth of Venus Reward Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 80.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,189.89 or 0.08569328 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002045 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.45 or 0.00054096 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002593 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.50 or 0.00277137 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $55.48 or 0.00113467 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002045 BTC.

Venus Reward Token Profile

Venus Reward Token (CRYPTO:VRT) is a coin. Venus Reward Token’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,999,981,080 coins. Venus Reward Token’s official Twitter account is @VenusProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Virtual Reality Technology a decentralised VR marketplace that allows content creation through APIs and eases SDK use, via blockchain technology. Through a VR marketplace, the user creates typical smart contracts to buy, sell or rent content. Other features of the platform are SDK tools available for content creation and Payment API using VRT token. VRT is an Ethereum-based token (ERC 20) to be used as payment between content developers, buyers, third-parties within the VR network and user rewards. “

