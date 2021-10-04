Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX) Shares Sold by Black Creek Investment Management Inc.

Black Creek Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX) by 51.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 172,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 185,000 shares during the period. Varex Imaging accounts for about 0.1% of Black Creek Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.44% of Varex Imaging worth $4,613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Varex Imaging by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in Varex Imaging by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 19,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Varex Imaging by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 142,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,925,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Varex Imaging by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in Varex Imaging by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 27,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VREX traded down $0.08 on Monday, reaching $28.50. The stock had a trading volume of 2,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,552. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.51, a P/E/G ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.80. Varex Imaging Co. has a 12-month low of $11.96 and a 12-month high of $29.95.

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $211.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.15 million. Varex Imaging had a negative net margin of 2.22% and a positive return on equity of 6.75%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Varex Imaging Co. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Varex Imaging Company Profile

Varex Imaging Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of imaging components. It operates through the Medical and Industrial segments. The Medical segment delivers and services x-ray imaging components, including X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, and three-dimensional reconstruction software.

