Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Sold by Stokes Family Office LLC

Stokes Family Office LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,508 shares of the company’s stock after selling 154 shares during the quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $4,603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VBR. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Journey Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $204,000. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 21.6% during the first quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 53,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,894,000 after purchasing an additional 9,538 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 3,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspiriant LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 1,103,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,684,000 after purchasing an additional 17,773 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $172.18. 4,250 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 538,066. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $109.74 and a 1 year high of $180.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $171.67 and a 200-day moving average of $171.76.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

