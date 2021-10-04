Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG) Shares Bought by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG) by 385.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 46,593 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,987 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VONG. TIAA FSB lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 280.0% during the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 9,865,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,835,000 after purchasing an additional 7,269,524 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 5,515.2% during the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 3,177,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,820,000 after purchasing an additional 3,120,453 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 325.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,735,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,989,000 after acquiring an additional 2,092,384 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 330.8% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,001,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,758,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,057,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:VONG opened at $71.25 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $73.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.04. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $53.43 and a fifty-two week high of $75.32.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.121 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th.

