Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Stock Holdings Raised by Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,868 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,277 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 23,300.0% during the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 50.3% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VOE opened at $141.60 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.22. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $100.00 and a 12 month high of $146.68.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

Further Reading: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.