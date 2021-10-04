Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Shares Sold by Tempus Wealth Planning LLC

Tempus Wealth Planning LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,782 shares of the company’s stock after selling 695 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF comprises about 1.3% of Tempus Wealth Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,936,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Betterment LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 9,742,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,313,957,000 after buying an additional 467,379 shares during the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $522,993,000. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $52,226,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 26.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,810,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,134,000 after buying an additional 373,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3,633.4% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 184,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,950,000 after buying an additional 180,035 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF stock traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $141.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 344,046. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $100.00 and a twelve month high of $146.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $142.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.22.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

