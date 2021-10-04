Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK) Shares Sold by Copperwynd Financial LLC

Copperwynd Financial LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 69,406 shares of the company’s stock after selling 261 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF accounts for 6.8% of Copperwynd Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Copperwynd Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $16,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGK. Argent Trust Co boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 3,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 4.1% during the second quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 1,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 6.7% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 4,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 9.6% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter.

MGK traded down $5.73 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $231.78. 9,849 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 222,103. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $177.10 and a 1-year high of $251.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $243.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $229.13.

