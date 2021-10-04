Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VIGI) Short Interest Down 53.6% in September

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VIGI) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 221,200 shares, a drop of 53.6% from the August 31st total of 476,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 158,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $87.42 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $89.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.53. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $69.75 and a 1-year high of $93.36.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were issued a dividend of $0.138 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 503,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,628,000 after acquiring an additional 48,412 shares during the period. American Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 412,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,110,000 after buying an additional 40,299 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 317,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,791,000 after buying an additional 26,252 shares during the period. ESL Trust Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. ESL Trust Services LLC now owns 250,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,944,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 183,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,068,000 after buying an additional 24,755 shares during the period.

