Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 557,316 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 4,208,146 shares.The stock last traded at $65.70 and had previously closed at $66.02.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $68.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.62.

Get Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 42.9% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 145.5% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Corp purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the second quarter valued at about $43,000.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

See Also: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.