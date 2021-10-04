Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Sold by Stokes Family Office LLC

Stokes Family Office LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 171,746 shares of the company’s stock after selling 443 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF comprises 1.5% of Stokes Family Office LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Stokes Family Office LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $10,887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 312.6% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

Shares of VEU stock traded down $0.85 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $60.27. The company had a trading volume of 92,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,469,637. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.91. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $49.09 and a 52-week high of $65.28.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Featured Story: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.