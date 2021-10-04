Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 7,114 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 125,547 shares.The stock last traded at $179.69 and had previously closed at $179.22.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $185.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $183.39.

Get Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF alerts:

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 142.9% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 20,300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 719.4% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Further Reading: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.